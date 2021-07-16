Train derailment in Utah injures 3

More
Three people were injured when a train pulling nearly 100 cars derailed in southern Utah late Thursday.
0:10 | 07/16/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Train derailment in Utah injures 3

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:10","description":"Three people were injured when a train pulling nearly 100 cars derailed in southern Utah late Thursday. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78892787","title":"Train derailment in Utah injures 3","url":"/WNT/video/train-derailment-utah-injures-78892787"}