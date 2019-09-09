Transcript for Trapped crew members rescued from capsized cargo ship

that daring rescue of four sailors trapped inside a massive cargo ship that went aground off the U.S. Coast. The ship toppling onto its side off the coast of Georgia, catching fire. They had rescued 20 before, but were turned back because of fire. The four sailors were feared lost and then today, sounds heard inside. And a response team drops in by helicopter, cutting through the hull and finding the men alive. Throughout the day, the struggle to get them out. Tonight, all four are now out. They are okay. ABC's Kaylee Hartung on the scene in Georgia. Reporter: Tonight, the desperate rescues at sea. Emergency response teams on the hull of that massive overturned ship. One of the crew members on a stretcher, lowered to safety. Another seen smiliing after a grueling 30 hours trapped inside horrifying conditions. I know it's a lot hotter in that ship than it was for us on the outside and I'm sure on the outside it was probably pushing 120 or more. Reporter: Rescuers locating the men after hearing them tap on the ship. The last of the four crew members trapped in the control room, extracted just moments ago. When I heard the news this morning that we had tap-backs throughout the night, I think that really motivated the team here. Reporter: The first emergency calls coming at:00 A.M. On Sunday morning. The cargo ship just flipped over in the channel, you need to call the coast guard. Reporter: Shortly after leaving port off the coast of Georgia, the massive cargo ship carrying more than 4,000 cars made a turn and toppled over. All vessels are requested to keep a sharp lookout and assist if possible. Reporter: The coast guard pulling 20 of the crew to safety in the dark of night. But fires inside the ship made it impossible to get at the remaining men. Tonight, the 650-foot ship remains capsized, shutting down a busy waterway. The longer this ship stays out here, the greater the environmental concern. We're a half mile from it on the trip out here, we were driving through pools of oil and you could smell it. Experts say it could take weeks or months to turn over the ship and remove it. Kaylee is with us live now. We can see the ship behind you. And we know some eyewitnesses say the ship appeared to be listing when it left port? Reporter: That's right, David. This ship had just dropped off half of its automobile cargo in this busy port. It is unclear if the ship overturned or caught fire first. Now that the crew is safely off the ship, investigators will turn their attention to figuring out what went wrong. Kay Lee hair ting, thank you. And of course, we cannot

