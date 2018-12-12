Transcript for Three trapped in WV mine found alive

The race against time in West Virginia several rescue teams deep inside an abandoned coal mine tonight where three people were lost but there is breaking news as were on the air tonight. They're family believes they might have just been found ABC's David Curley on the scene force. Well let's not. Oh jubilation in this small West Virginia mining town has loved ones told that all three missing in the abandoned mine had just been found tonight. All alive. Under. A happy ending to four and a half days of wondering if the three would be found. The two women and a man had broken into the mine with another male friend early Saturday morning family members admitting they risk savaging for copper wire to sell. One man called out of the mine Monday and the search intensified. By blowing air into the massive mine with large fans. Rescue crews were able to work without breathing apparatus and that led to the break through all three found. Crews cleared the the three year said to be a bit banged up but were taken to a local hospital for treatment but officials say they will be OK. All three could face criminal charges for entering that mine illegally but family members say that's for another day they're just happy they're alive. David good news indeed David Curley on this again tonight thank you next to the nationwide search. For that missing mother from Colorado tonight the surveillance of her in that grocery store lasting weather one year old daughter. That was Thanksgiving Day tonight amid questions about why her fiance was not at that news conference tonight what his attorney is now saying. Here's ABC's Clinton's and a. This is the last confirmed sighting of Kelsey Barrett Thanksgiving Day shopping at a supermarket with third daughter. Tonight her fiance is lawyer says his client is cooperating with the search to finder Patrick want to talk about. Patrick Tracy refused to talk yesterday leaving his lawyer's office with the couple's daughter you want to say something about cal saint. Crazy says he let police searches phone and take DNA samples and photographs police say phrase he told them he got a text message from Barrett November 25 that same day a second text message from her phone to her job saying she was taking time off work as for why phrase he was a no show at Monday's press conference why is he not here. That is a question you'd have to answer ask him. In a statement his attorney says mr. phrasing was first notified of the press conference approximately an hour prior his lawyer says and given more notice he would have participated. Crazies attorney says his client is not speaking publicly because he doesn't want to interfere with the investigation. David Robinson dealt with us again tonight thank you.

