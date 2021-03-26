Tribute to son of fallen New York firefighter

Over 240 firetrucks, ambulances and other vehicles gathered for a drive-by to celebrate the birthday of a late firefighter’s young son. Firefighter Jared Lloyd was killed Tuesday in a fire.
Transcript for Tribute to son of fallen New York firefighter
The powerful tribute to the son of a fallen firefighter in Rockland county New York 242. Fire trucks ambulances and other vehicles. Gathering for a berth they drive by for the young son a firefighter Jerry lawyer. A massive convoy passing in front of his home his father killed battling Tuesday's raging fire at an assisted living facility in Spring Valley.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

