Transcript for Tribute to son of fallen New York firefighter

The powerful tribute to the son of a fallen firefighter in Rockland county New York 242. Fire trucks ambulances and other vehicles. Gathering for a berth they drive by for the young son a firefighter Jerry lawyer. A massive convoy passing in front of his home his father killed battling Tuesday's raging fire at an assisted living facility in Spring Valley.

