Transcript for Tropical Storm Cristobal batters Gulf Coast

And he announced 15 new testing facilities in New York City, dedicated solely to people who attended protests. Trevor, thank you. And next, tropical storm Cristobal battering the coast. This video showing waves crashing on to the shoreline. As the system moves towards landfall, concerns are mounting about the possible storm surge. Rob Marciano is in New Orleans Reporter: Tonight, tropical storm Cristobal coming ashore in Louisiana. After wreaking havoc in Florida. Wow. Reporter: Eight reported tornadoes. This twister tearing through downtown Orlando. Literally there's a tornado right here. Reporter: Damaging winds toppling trees, blowing the roof clean off this home. And this waterspout spotted in gulf shores, Alabama. Flooding on this Mississippi highway, and water quickly rising in parts of Louisiana's St. Bernard parish. Water has come up considerably within the last hour, hour and a half. Reporter: New Orleans preparing for impact, facing a triple threat. They're getting the sandbags out here in New Orleans. Always concerned about flooding and of course wind damage. Plywood on storefronts here, not just because of the storm but because of the daily protests in case they get out of hand. Like the rest of the world, we have had to change how we do business. Rob, New Orleans being battered all day? Reporter: That's right. Waves of wind and rain coming through. But the flooding has only increased, especially at the lake. You see the wave action on the storm surge battering the sea wall. That will continue, the center not getting past New Orleans until after midnight. But it's making landfall in southeast Louisiana. More action across Florida. A tornado threat continues there. And pretty much anywhere east of the center, as it spins north and northwest. Overnight, getting into Arkansas tomorrow, and bringing all the heavy tropical moisture with it. Flood watches through parts of Missouri. A big chunk of the country is getting a piece of the impacts of Cristobal. Rob, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.