Trump becomes 3rd American President to be impeached

More
Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton are the only other presidents to be impeached, but both were acquitted by the Senate.
2:18 | 12/19/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump becomes 3rd American President to be impeached

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:18","description":"Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton are the only other presidents to be impeached, but both were acquitted by the Senate.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67812188","title":"Trump becomes 3rd American President to be impeached","url":"/WNT/video/trump-3rd-american-president-impeached-67812188"}