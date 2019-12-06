Transcript for Trump says he may not alert FBI if info is offered by foreigners on 2020 candidates

We begin tonight with the exclusive interview just before we came on the air tonight president trump would hour George Stephanopoulos the president talking about the race for 20/20 and those new polls. Getting a lot of attention that show several Democrats had a the president in head to head matchups Joseph Biden would the biggest lead over the president. Tonight the president saying those polls are untrue and telling George he has a strong case to make to the American people why he should be reelected. And George asking the president if the Russians if China have dirt on his opponent this time around what he entertain it or would he call the FBI. Let's get where to George lot of the White House tonight for this interview just wrapped up George good evening. David good evening was an extraordinary 48 hours access like we've never seen before to the present United States. On Air Force One in that presidential limo the beast than in the Oval Office where the president took on those polls he calls fake. As he walked into the Oval Office. President trump had already tweeting about a new poll showing him behind the Democrats. Clearly not happy hundreds of because. It's untrue. Like truth and I'm actually very is that it might that they were correct. Wouldn't be completely legal understand. It's like the which cut that goes the Russian investigation. A topic he raced first and returned to again and again. As he spoke in the White House over on Capitol Hill Donald Trump junior was a ride to testify again are you. The correct. Your son John junior so before the Senate Intelligence Committee met today and again he was not charged with anything in retrospect certainly not only wasn't he charged if you read it. Would all of the horrible fake it is I mean I was reading that my son was gonna go to jail there's a good young man that he was gonna go to jail. In June of 2016 just months before the election. Don junior received an email from a business associate. Promising dirt on Hillary Clinton from the Russian government Don juniors response if it's what you say I love it. The conversation led to a meeting in trump tower that included the president's son his son in law Jared Kushner and a Russian lawyer Don junior insist nothing came of it. And special counsel Robert Mueller concluded there was not enough evidence to charge a conspiracy between the trump campaign and Russia. And then the report comes out. And they didn't even say they Bill Bradley the deduction but you can't be FBI we've gotten OK let's put yourself in a position your congressman somebody comes up and says hey. I have information and your opponent. You call the F. I'm coming from I don't you do I've seen a lot of things over my life I don't think in my whole life I've never called the FBI. In my whole life. You don't call the FBI you throw somebody out of your office you do what if Al Gore got a stolen briefing book he called the FBI well that's different is stolen briefing but this isn't stuck. This is somebody that said we have information. When your opponent all let me call the FBI. Give me a break election as it would have been a director says that's what should happen. The FBI directors wrong. Your campaign this time around foreigners if Russia and China someone else offers information upon should accept that there should be calling via. I think maybe do bugs I think you might want to listen I don't there's nothing wrong with listening if somebody called. From a country Norway. We have information on your. I think that want to hear that you want to kind of interference in elections and the defense they have information I think that take it. If I thought there was something wrong let go maybe to the FBI if I thought there was something wrong. But when somebody comes up with or researcher to come up without query search on the school the FBI the FBI doesn't have enough agents to take you have it. But you don't talk honestly to congressman they all do it they always and that's the way it is it's called up hope research. So let's get back to George tonight George it's very clear the race for 20/20 is also on the president's mind to tweets already trading attacks with Joseph Biden and he told you that he believes he is a strong case to make for reelection. He's excited about the case on the economy on tariffs and trade gave his excited about re launching a next Tuesday airliner says that over 70000 people. Will attend until he's ready to go out of the country and make that case but it's also clear as you saw David. That he's angry depressed angry about those polls and still very concerned and an interest that in that Russian investigation. Incredible access over a couple of dates George Stephanopoulos at the White House tonight George thank you and of course George will have much more first thing in the morning on Good Morning America. At a prime time special in the coming days that date and time coming.

