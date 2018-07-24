Transcript for Trump authorizes $12B emergency aid package to bail out farmers

Next this evening, pdent trump, after ignitin many nsider to a trade and American farmers, in some Ying theprice, as other countries slapariffs to reli well, T pon now promising frs $12 billion inaxpayer money T pay em back, after the affects of the president's own tariffs. ABC's Terry Moran at the white house. Reporter: In our today prident trummitted that ICAN farmers, many in states he won in 2016, are becoming collatalamage in H escalatingrade wars. And H promised better days ahead. Armers will he biggest beneficiary. Tch. We're opening up mar you watch what's going on. Just be a little patient. Reporter: Batience is in in Kenton, Ohio. Where Brian Watkins raises pigand has seen his business take a huge hit. We'veeen somewhere between 10% and 20% pri drop off our les. Right there. Reporheid slped steep tas on steel and aluminroan Mexico a the europn union, those coies fired ckh tariffs ofheir own american products,ticularly agriure, pork, dairy. The hardest hit places, include several St truwon, Texas, Alabama, sourolina, Michigan, wiscn and peia. Right , you canee the . Reporter: Where Richard Schlosberg growsans and says he'tched price plunge since the president announced his tariffs. I understand why he's trying to do it, but it's affect farmers in a negative way. Reporter: But afteriting the tra waday, the president authorized billion emergency aid package tobail outhe on's farmers, the payouts beginning September, just before the midterm elections. On capitol H Republicans are unimpressed. Herfarmers who want not aid. Eporter: A senator Rand Paul twting, "The answer is not welfare F farmers, the answ is reme the tariffs." So, T's G to Terry mora T the whi house and as your th some Republicans frustrattonight. They say the taxpayer money will be used fmers hurt by what they say ishe P's N trade pocy. Ter: That's right, David. Being a republicandoean a belief in treedrade and budget discipline. But donarump tookver Thi party. He D't share he remains unted,ing today,"tariffs are the St." David? Terry, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.