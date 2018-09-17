Now Playing: Brett Kavanaugh accuser willing to testify

Now Playing: Sen. McConnell urges Senate to keep Kavanaugh vote on schedule

Now Playing: GOP senator calls for Kavanaugh and accuser to both testify on Capitol Hill

Now Playing: Trump backs Kavanaugh despite sexual-assault allegation

Now Playing: Trump directs release of new portions of warrant tied to Russia probe

Now Playing: The Briefing Room: Allegations could derail Kavanaugh SCOTUS confirmation

Now Playing: Partisan sparring over handling of Kavanaugh allegation

Now Playing: DeVos: Americans should stop 'hiding behind screens and Twitter handles'

Now Playing: Trump calls Kavanaugh 'one of the finest people' he's ever known

Now Playing: Supreme Court nominee denies allegations

Now Playing: WH stands by Kavanugh's denial of allegations

Now Playing: Trump aide speaks out on SCOTUS nominee

Now Playing: Sen. Chuck Schumer discusses Democrats' strategy for midterms

Now Playing: Sen. Chuck Schumer on delaying Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation vote

Now Playing: Judge Kavanaugh talks about his high school experience

Now Playing: Top White House aide: Kavanaugh accuser should be heard, 'should testify under oath'

Now Playing: Republicans react to Brett Kavanaugh sexual assault allegation

Now Playing: Supreme Court nominee's accuser comes forward

Now Playing: Supreme Court nominee under fire for sexual assault allegation