Transcript for Trump challenges Fauci on reopening country

Good evening. It's great to have you with us on a Wednesday night. It's a anxiety felt across the nation, the dilemma faced by so many. Americans who want to get back to work, but are also worried about their health. 24 hours after Dr. Fauci was asked by senators about reopening the country, saying if we're not careful, you may trigger an outbreak you may not be able to control. President trump saying he was surprised by the answer. Saying it's not an acceptable answer, especially when it comes to schools. Saying Dr. Fauci wants to play all sides of the equation. But will our schoolchildren be safe in the fall, and will workers be safe in the coming weeks? All of this with the death toll rising. More than 83,000 lives lost in this country. Tonight, the government document reportedly showing spikes in Tennessee, Iowa, Kentucky, among other places. Across the country, states imposing a patchwork of rules to try to control any new spread. Los Angeles county saying some stay at home orders may stay in place until August. New questions about protecting American workers. And the children, the dangerous condition many doctors believe is linked to the virus. New York investigating more than 100 cases, 3 children have died. Cases in 16 states. And the president asked about whether children are safe. A busy Wednesday night. We'll begin with Jonathan Karl. Reporter: Another sign of the times. Vice president pence arrived at the white house today wearing a mask. He's been keeping his distance from the president since his press secretary tested positive. I haven't seen Mike pence and I miss him. I guess we said for a little while we'll stay apart because you don't know what happens with this very crazy and horrible disease. Reporter: This was the president's first public appearance since the stark warning from Anthony Fauci about states reopening without meeting federal guidelines. There is a real risk that you will trigger an outbreak you may not be able to control. Reporter: The president bristled a bit when asked about that. Look, he wants to play all sides of the equation. Some governors and some perhaps partisans, maybe for election reasons, don't want to have their states open. And then some shouldn't open them quite yet. You know, they're not ready. They went through a lot and they're not quite ready. But, no, we're opening our country. People want it open. Reporter: The president was asked what he meant by saying Dr. Fauci plays all sides. When you say Dr. Fauci is playing both sides, are you suggesting that the advice he's giving you -- I was surprised -- Is different? I was surprised by his answer actually, because, you know, it's just, to me it's not an acceptable answer, especially when it comes to schools. Let's get right to Jon, live in Washington. The president wants to signal himself that America should reopen. Traveling to Arizona last week. He's back at it again, this time in Pennsylvania. These are key battleground states for the election. And taking on Dr. Fauci could be tricky, because at least in polling it shows he's trusted by the American people. Reporter: There's certainly a public health risk in disregarding the government's leading expert. But there may be a political risk as well. Dr. Fauci has emerged as the most trusted figure in America during the pandemic. And more say they trust him than they say they trust president trump. Jon, thank you. And you heard the president say the answer about being

