Transcript for Trump continues to slam the House impeachment inquiry

I'm Tom llamas, in for David. We begin with several breaking stories, including major developments in the impeachment showdown. Just moments ago, Democrats issuing a subpoena to the white house for documents related to Ukraine. The president insisting the phone call had nothing to do with the 2020 election. Mitt Romney calling president trump's latest actions both wrong and appalling. Jonathan Karl leads us off. Reporter: Today, president trump insisted his calls for Ukraine and now China to investigate his potential 2020 opponent Joe Biden have nothing to do with politics. I don't care about Biden's campaign, but I do care about corruption. Reporter: Yet today the trump re-election campaign told ABC news it's spending $1 million this weekend on ads attacking Biden and his son hunter on the very issues the president is asking Ukraine and China to investigate. Have you asked foreign leaders for any corruption investigations that don't involve your political opponents? That is, are there other cases where you've asked for corruption investigations? You know, we would have to look. Reporter: Today senator Mitt Romney put out a blistering statement, saying, "When the only American citizen president trump singles out for China's investigation is his political opponent in the midst of the democratic nomination process, it strains credulity to suggest that it is anything other than politically motivated." Romney called the president's outreach to China and Ukraine, quote, "Wrong and appalling." The only other Republican senator who ventured to criticized the president, Ben sasse of Nebraska, who put out a terse statement saying, quote, "Americans don't look to Chinese commies for the truth." Contrast that with Florida's Marco Rubio. Do you think it's okay for president trump to ask China to launch an investigation of Joe Biden and hunter Biden? I don't know if that's a real request or him just needling the press knowing that you guys were going to get outraged about it. Reporter: In Iowa, a constituent practically begged senator Joni Ernst to say something about the president's actions. Where is the line? When are you guys going to say enough, and stand up and say, you know what, I'm not backing any of this? Okay, so, president trump. I can say yea, nay, whatever. The president is going to say what the president is going to do. I understand. It's a non-answer answer. And understand that, I get it. I know what you're saying. I can't speak for him. I'll just say that I can't speak for him. I know you can't speak for him, but you can speak for yourself. Some tense moments there for Republicans. Jon, you've learned president trump reached out to Republicans today trying to rally support? Reporter: I'm told the president made a surprise appearance on a conference call with Republican members of the house. Saying he has done nothing wrong, and portraying the impeachment effort as trying to repeal the 2016 election. It may well have been the beginning of an effort to come up with a response to this. Jon, thank you. Now to the new developments

