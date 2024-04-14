Trump criminal 'hush money' trial to start on Monday

Jury selection is set to begin in Manhattan as Trump is accused of falsifying business records to hide payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels days before the 2016 presidential election.

April 14, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live