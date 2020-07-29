Transcript for Trump says he didn't discuss Russian bounties on troops with Putin

We turn next here tonight to the move involving 12,000 U.S. Troops. The Pentagon transferring those troops from Germany, a key U.S. Ally. There has been immediate reaction to this tonight, and a new interview with the president after reports Russia allegedly paid bounties to the Taliban for the killing the president was asked about his recent call with Vladimir Putin and whether the safety of our troops were brought up. Here's Terry Moran. Reporter: Tonight, after those reports that Russia might have been paying bounties to the Taliban to kill U.S. Troops in Afghanistan, president trump admitting in an interview with axios that he never even raised the matter in a call with Vladimir Putin last week. We discussed numerous things, we did not discuss that, no. And you've never discussed that with him? I have never discussed it with him, no. Reporter: Trump also denied he'd heard anything about the bounties, despite reports the Intel did make it into the president's daily brief. It never reached my desk. You know why? Because they didn't think it -- intelligence, they didn't think it was real. It was in your intelligence brief, though. They didn't think it was worthy of -- I wouldn't mind -- if it reached my desk, I would have done something about it. It never reached my desk. Reporter: When asked about rugts Ya supplying arms to the Taliban, trump said the U.S. Did the same thing in Afghanistan, too. Well, we supplied weapons when they were fighting Russia, too. You know, when they were fighting, when the Taliban in Afghanistan. That's a different era. Well, I'm just saying, yes. I'm just saying, we did that, too. Reporter: And the president also making a major strategic move in Europe, withdrawing a third of U.S. Troops from Germany, citing his longstanding gripe that Germany doesn't pay its fair share for defense in Europe. We don't want to be suckers any more. Reporter: There was bipartisan condemnation of the move. Those American troops in Germany have been the cornerstone of U.S. Security in Europe for decades. Senator Mitt Romney calling the withdrawal "A grave error" and "A slap in the face of a friend and ally." The Biden campaign focusing on those Russian bounties, releasing this statement, saying, "It does not reflect a thoughtful defense strategy." David, the Pentagon saying they'll help defer Russian aggression, but president trump made crystal clear, this is lot more about punishing Germany than deterring Russia. All of this with the election nearing. Terry, thank you tonight.

