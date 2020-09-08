Transcript for Trump faces criticism over executive actions

Next tonight president trump facing fresh challenges after taking executive action he says will help Americans in need and the president making the announcement inside his new Jersey golf club after congress failed to reach a deal on coronavirus relief. But Democrats and even Republicans are asking what the action really means and when Americans will finally see some relief. ABC white house correspondent Rachel Scott is traveling with the president tonight. Reporter: Tonight, Democrats blasting the president, calling his executive action on coronavirus relief, "Weak" "Narrow" and "Unworkable." It doesn't do anything, and as the American people look at these executive orders, they will see they don't come close to doing the job. Reporter: At his New Jersey golf club, president trump sidestepping congress ordering a $400 a week extension of unemployment benefits, asking already cash-strapped states to cough up $100 for each resident out of work. States will be asked to cover 25% of the cost using existing funding. Reporter: But the announcement seemed to catch governors off guard and neither the white house nor the president could say if any states had signed on. First of all, we're reviewing this now. So the answer is, I don't know yet. Reporter: New York governor Andrew Cuomo tweeting, it's "Simply impossible." The president making this promise -- So I'm protecting people from eviction. Reporter: But his executive order isn't clear cut. It simply directs hud to find a way to help people and identify federal funds. It doesn't include extending the eviction moratorium. Well, look, that's not entirely true. I mean, in there -- So it just says there's going to be a review. I can tell you, George, the intent of that is that the review will prevent any evictions. Reporter: And though Democrats and Republicans have said delaying payroll taxes will do little to help American workers, the president moving to defer them. Even promising to forgive them if he's If I'm victorious on November 3rd I plan to forgive these taxes and make permanent cuts to the payroll tax. Reporter: A member of the president's own party, senator Ben sasse, questioning the president's ability to do that writing, "President trump does not have the power to unilaterally rewrite the payroll tax law" calling the president's action "Unconstitutional slop." Rachel Scott joins us now. She's traveling with the president in New Jersey. The president heading back to the white house later tonight. Millions of Americans are desperate for this relief but it's still unclear when and if they'll see it. Reporter: Tom, I asked the president repeatedly when that relief is going to get in the hands of suffering Americans and he would not commit to a date but the president's executive actions are limited so anything more sprens sieve is going to require white house officials and Democrats to return to the negotiating table and strike a deal, Tom. Rachel, thanks.

