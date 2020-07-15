Transcript for Trump says he gets along with Fauci, but White House indicates otherwise

In the meantime, another attack on Dr. Anthony Fauci tonight. The second top adviser to president trump to take aim blistering words and it comes after the white house earlier this week gave reporters a list of Fauci quotes. The president said just today I like Anthony. So what's going on here? Here's our chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl Reporter: After enduring days of attacks from white house officials some named, some not, the usually mild mannered Dr. Anthony Fauci today said enough is enough. Let's stop this nonsense and figure out how can we get our control over this now. Reporter: The latest shot from the white house, Peter Navarro, a man who advises the president on trade but has no medical experience whatsoever published a short article in "Usa today" saying, quote, Anthony Fauci has been wrong about everything I have interacted with him on. I can't explain Peter Navarro. He is in a world by himself so I don't even want to go there. Reporter: Today the president who has also criticized Dr. Fauci distanced himself from Navarro's words. Well, he made a statement representing himself. He shouldn't be doing that. No, I have a very good relationship with Anthony. Reporter: This comes after the white house press office distributed to reporters a document critical of Fauci and the deputy chief of staff for communications, Dan scavino posted a cartoon mocking Fauci on Facebook. Fauci who continues to serve in the president's coronavirus task force called the attacks bizarre. If you talk to reasonable people in the white house, they realize that was a major mistake on their part because it doesn't do anything but reflect poorly on them. Reporter: And he pointed out it undermines the government's effort to deal with the pandemic. It distracts from what I would hope would be the common effort of getting this thing under control rather than this back and forth distraction which just doesn't make any sense. Reporter: It also doesn't make any sense to the top Republican in the senate who had this to say today. What's your level of confidence in Dr. Fauci at this point? Total. All right, let's get to Jon Karl in Washington. We know the president traveling to Atlanta today. He did not visit the CDC and also tonight you've learned more about the administration now ordering hospitals to send coronavirus data to Washington before the CDC even sees it. Reporter: This is a new directive that says hospitals should send coronavirus -- information on coronavirus patients to the department of health and human services instead of to the CDC as they had been doing. This has raised some concerns about how that data will be used and whether it will be shared but the head of the CDC late today said that his agency will have full access to all of the information, David. All right, Jon Karl on late developments, thank you.

