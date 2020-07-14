Transcript for Trump under fire for coronavirus, race relations

Victor, thank you. President trump talking about the coronavirus and on race and policing in America. After the president retweeting a former game show host saying the CDC is lying, a member of the team is asked, are you lying? And what the president said after being asked, why are African-Americans still dying at the hands of law enforcement? The president saying, what a terrible question to ask. Here's Mary Bruce. Reporter: With the pandemic raging, president trump tonight attacking Joe Biden and touting his own record. It's a different world. But we're coming out on top. Reporter: But trump is facing growing backlash as the virus explodes, the white house tries to discredit and sideline the nation's top authority on infectious diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci. Speaking with medical students today, Fauci was asked, who should Americans trust? You can trust respected medical authorities. You know< I believe I'm one of them, so I think you can trust me, but I would stick with respected medical authorities who have a track record of telling the truth. Reporter: The president is also taking shots at the medical experts at the CDC, retweeting former game show host chuck Woolery, who said the CDC is "Lying." Today, trump's own testing czar said that's not true. We're learning every day, but nobody lies to the American people. We're completely transparent and honest. Reporter: Four former heads of the CDC warning in "The Washington post," "Sound science is being challenged with partisan potshots, sowing confusion and mistrust at a time when the American people need leadership, expertise, and clarity." And Biden's message today, follow the science. Mr. President, please listen to your public health experts instead of denigrating them. Do your job, Mr. President. Mary, president trump dealing with two crises at once. The pandemic, and the national outcry sparked by the police killing of George Floyd. We know the president was asked by CBS about black Americans being killed by police. Here's how that question played out. Why are African-Americans still dying at the hands of law enforcement in this country? So are white people. So are white people. What a terrible question to ask. So are white people. More white people, by the way. More white people. His answer making news. This is going to be a major issue in this election. Reporter: The president is playing to his base, and dismissing the fact that black Americans suffer disproportionately. They're more than twice as likely to be shot by police than white Americans.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.