Transcript for Trump fires top prosecutor

Now to the other breaking headline, president trump firing top U.S. Attorney Geoffrey a federal prosecutor overseeing several cases following the president's allies, including Rudy Giuliani. It was the dramatic end to a standoff that began with a late-night move by attorney general William Barr to oust him, but Berman showed up at work this morning any way. Here's ABC's Trevor Ault. Reporter: Tonight, president trump firing perhaps the most powerful U.S. Attorney in the country after his public standoff with attorney general William Barr. This morning, Geoffrey Berman defiantly arriving at his New York office -- I'm just here to do my job. Reporter: After the attorney general announced in a Friday night press release that Berman was stepping down. That was news to Berman who in his own statement declared, I have not resigned, and have no intention of resigning my position. Vowing, our investigations will move forward without delay or interruption. Under Berman, the southern district of New York led probes into several people with direct ties to president trump, including his former fixer Michael Cohen. And for months has been investigating the president's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, indicting two of his associates on campaign finance violations. They have pleaded not guilty. We will not hesitate to investigate and prosecute those who engage in criminal conduct that draws into question the integrity of our political process. Reporter: Sources tell ABC news president trump has been privately pushing for Berman's removal for months, and attorney general William Barr told him to resign, even offering Berman other positions in the justice department. But he refused. While only the president has the authority to fire a U.S. Attorney, president trump tried to separate himself from the move. We have a very capable attorney general, so that's really up to him. I'm not involved. Reporter: Tonight, Barr writing Berman a letter, saying he was surprised and quite disappointed by Berman's statement, accusing him of choosing public spectacle over public service. Because you have declared you have no intention of resigning, Barr wrote, I have asked the president to remove you as of today, and he has done so. And Trevor Ault joins us now from the U.S. Attorney's office here in New York. Trevor, Geoffrey Berman releasing a statement just moments ago. He's leaving his post effective immediately. Reporter: That's right, whit. Geoffrey Berman says he's going to be leaving his office in light of the attorney general's decision to, quote, respect the normal operation of law. Meanwhile, the president is going to be nominating S.E.C. Chair Jay Clayton to serve as his replacement. He says he's a distinguished new York lawyer, though he's never served as a prosecutor.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.