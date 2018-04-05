Trump: Giuliani is 'learning the subject matter' and will 'get his facts straight'

More
The president's new lawyer started two weeks ago and is leading negotiations with special counsel.
5:06 | 05/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump: Giuliani is 'learning the subject matter' and will 'get his facts straight'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54946671,"title":"Trump: Giuliani is 'learning the subject matter' and will 'get his facts straight'","duration":"5:06","description":"The president's new lawyer started two weeks ago and is leading negotiations with special counsel. ","url":"/WNT/video/trump-giuliani-learning-subject-matter-facts-straight-54946671","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.