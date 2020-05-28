Transcript for Trump hits back at Twitter with executive order

President trump was waging war with Twitter after they fact checked two of his tweet saying Twitter shouldn't be allowed to do that signing an executive order. Tonight Twitter says it will keep doing it and Jon Karl who we saw earlier here was following this as well today. President trump hit back at Twitter today accusing them of censoring conservative voices after the social media giant took the extraordinary step. Of attaching fact checks to two of the president's tweets filled with false information they try to. Silence views and they disagree relies selectively applying a fact check fact check. Ed Casey key fact check. President signed an executive order aimed at stripping away legal protections from social networks. So they could be sued or punished for the content their users post but it's not clear the president has power to do that unless congress changes the law. And he himself acknowledged he will face immediate legal challenge. And should have been doing a lawsuit the president was infuriated when Twitter put bright blue fact check warnings on two of his tweets about voting by mail. Including one where he declared. There is no way zero that mail in ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent today he repeater it is false claims. When they send out like in California millions and millions of ballots to anybody this breathing. Anybody in California this briefing is a ballot. That's not true you know Gavin Newsome governor nuisance that does not send ballots out to everybody in California they're only going to. Registered voters how many are so many so so what you're what you're tweeted. Said was was was not wrong when I was not cracked it was wrong. All of it. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted quote will continue to point out in correct or disputed information about elections globally. But from Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg a different message I don't think. She spoke or or Richard arms in general shouldn't eat. And arbiters of truth as the president has waged his battle with Twitter. Yesterday the US passed a grim milestone 100000 Americans dead from cove in nineteen. Amidst an avalanche of tweets on other matters the president noted the milestone in a single tweet this morning. To all of the families and friends of those who have passed. I want to extend my heartfelt sympathy and love for everything that these great people stood for and represented. God be with view. I asked the president if considering all his criticism of Twitter. He would consider deleting his Twitter account. He made it clear that is not going to happen after all David he has more than eighty million followers and he clearly likes communicating transplants to keep them Jon Karl thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.