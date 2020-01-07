Transcript for Trump said he hopes COVID-19 will ‘sort of just disappear’

Next tonight, president trump making news for what he's now saying about masks. The president now says he would have no problem wearing a mask in certain situations, and one day after dire predictions from America's top health experts, the president says he believes the virus will one day disappear. Here's ABC's chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl. Reporter: A day after Dr. Anthony Fauci warned the U.S. Could soon see 100,000 new coronavirus cases a day, president trump predicted the virus will soon, quote, sort of disappear. I think we're going to be very good with the coronavirus. I think that at some point that's just going to sort of just disappear. I hope. You still believe so? Disappear? Yeah, I do. Sure, at some point. Reporter: Republican leaders in congress are now joining the chorus of voices urging the president to set an example by wearing a mask. But he has recently suggested wearing a mask is politically incorrect, calling it a quote double-edged sword. Today, he was asked about it in an interview with fox business. I'm all for masks. I think masks are good. I would wear -- if I were in a group of people and I was close? You would wear one? I have. I mean, people have seen me wearing one. Do you think the public will see that at some point? I have no problem with that. I think -- and if people feel good about it, they should do it. Reporter: As new infections have surged across much of the country, the president has largely stayed silent on the pandemic. Instead, using his Twitter feed to defend confederate monuments and sending racially divisive messages. Today, he blasted a plan by the mayor of New York to paint the worlds "Black lives matter" on fifth avenue in front of trump tower. Maybe seeing outside his doorstep will help him get the point. Reporter: The president hit back in a tweet, calling black lives matter a, quote, symbol of hate. The president also spoke today on reports of intelligence indicating the Russian government paid bounties for the deaths of U.S. Troops in Afghanistan. From what I hear, and I hear it pretty good, the intelligence people different even -- many of them didn't believe it happened at all. I think it's a hoax. Reporter: But his own national security team is not calling ate hoax and neither are Republicans in congress. All right, Jon Karl joins us now from the white house. So, Jon, we just heard it there, the president says he thinks this is all a hoax. But that's not what his advisers are telling you? Reporter: One of his advisers are saying that. The white house press secretary this afternoon said the intelligence is still currently being assessed. And tomorrow, the top congressional leaders will be briefed by the president's national security team, including the director of the CIA, the director of the NSA. Tom, it is unlikely that those officials would be briefing the top congressional leadership about a, quote, hoax. Jonathan Karl for us tonight. Jon, thank you for that.

