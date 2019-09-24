Transcript for What happens next with Trump impeachment inquiry?

And you know this official impeachment inquiry is a very rare move, and the decision does not mean the house will ultimately vote to charge the president with high crimes and misdemeanors. So, let's bring in ABC's Terry Moran, live in Washington. He covered the last impeachment involved Bill Clinton, and Terry, still so many unknowns here, but take us through this. What happens next? Reporter: Well, David, this is an historic day, no doubt about it. A momentous step. But we're a long way from any kind of vote to impeach president trump or remove him from office. Here's how it will go down. Facts and evidence. Speaker Pelosi has instructed the six committees that are already investigating president trump to, quote, proceed under that umbrella of an impeachment inquiry. Depending on the facts and evidence they develop, articles of impeachment could be drafted then. On bribery or high crimes and misdemeanors, that sort of thing. And then perhaps voted on. As I say, we're a long way from that. This is a momentum step, but it's clear that Nancy Pelosi would not have taken it were she not prepared to take that step. She knows one thing, any impeachment requires the support of the American public in a very big way, and she's proceeding cautiously because of that. David? All right, Terry Moran, Jon Karl, Mary Bruce, our thanks tonight. In the meantime, the other

