Trump insists on stopping the 'war games'

More
The president wants to remove the 28,500 U.S. troops stationed in South Korea as a deterrent against North Korea.
1:29 | 06/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump insists on stopping the 'war games'
There was sometng else the president revealed today. The U.S. Will halt Joi militaryxercises with south koa. That came as a surprise to the south. The president describing tho exercises as a prove indication. Woodruff repting from Seoul where they we not expecting this. Reporter:or psident moon so much at stake. Moon saying the talkset a solid foundation for peace. They W surprised by preside trump's admissn the U.S. Will be ceasing the joint military drills. We will be stopping the war games, which will save ua tremendous amounoney Reporter: The south Korean defense military was caught off guard. The president is taking a bit of risk by the U.S. South Korea military exercises. These ercises can be turned on very quickly if the north doesn't continue to show progress. As for the military drills a spokesman said he was consulted ahead of time, so far U.S. Coanders in South Korea received N orders to cancel

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55847102,"title":"Trump insists on stopping the 'war games'","duration":"1:29","description":"The president wants to remove the 28,500 U.S. troops stationed in South Korea as a deterrent against North Korea.","url":"/WNT/video/trump-insists-stopping-war-games-55847102","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.