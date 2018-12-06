Transcript for Trump insists on stopping the 'war games'

There was sometng else the president revealed today. The U.S. Will halt Joi militaryxercises with south koa. That came as a surprise to the south. The president describing tho exercises as a prove indication. Woodruff repting from Seoul where they we not expecting this. Reporter:or psident moon so much at stake. Moon saying the talkset a solid foundation for peace. They W surprised by preside trump's admissn the U.S. Will be ceasing the joint military drills. We will be stopping the war games, which will save ua tremendous amounoney Reporter: The south Korean defense military was caught off guard. The president is taking a bit of risk by the U.S. South Korea military exercises. These ercises can be turned on very quickly if the north doesn't continue to show progress. As for the military drills a spokesman said he was consulted ahead of time, so far U.S. Coanders in South Korea received N orders to cancel

