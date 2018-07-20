Ex-Trump lawyer recorded one of their private talks: Sources

More
The conversation was about money and a former Playboy model, who claimed to have had an affair with Trump, sources told ABC News
3:34 | 07/20/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ex-Trump lawyer recorded one of their private talks: Sources

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56724641,"title":"Ex-Trump lawyer recorded one of their private talks: Sources","duration":"3:34","description":"The conversation was about money and a former Playboy model, who claimed to have had an affair with Trump, sources told ABC News","url":"/WNT/video/trump-lawyer-recorded-private-talks-sources-56724641","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.