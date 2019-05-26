Transcript for Trump meets with Japanese prime minister

Overseas now from Japan, president trump with a full schedule of activities that were close to his heart. A round of golf with prime minister Abe, then awarding the president's cup trophy to a sumo wrestling champion. But the president tweeting warm words to Kim Jong-un and nasty ones to 2020 foe Joe Biden. Here's Tara Palmeri. Reporter: The president getting a lavish layout from the Japanese, catered to indulge trump. The showman. A ringside seat at a championship sumo match. The president and first lady watching the intense matches. As sumo grand champion, I hereby award you the united States president's cup. Reporter: Trump awarding a massive 70-pound trophy to the winner. And it didn't end with sumo diplomacy. Japanese prime minister shinzo Abe hosted a round of golf. The two posing for a selfie before having cheeseburgers with imported U.S. Beef. Perhaps a nod to progress on a U.S. Trade deal. The prime minister and I talked a lot today about trade and military and various other things. I think we had a very productive day. Reporter: But looming over the glamor of the visit, a growing discord over North Korea's recent missile tests. Both the Japanese prime minister and national security adviser John Bolton saying there's no doubt the tests violated a U.N. Security resolution. The president then undermined both in this tweet. "North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me. I have confidence that chairman Kim will keep his promise to me, and also smiled when he called swampman Joe Biden a low iq individual, and worse. Perhaps that's sending me a signal?" Can you explain why Americans should not be concerned that the president of the United States is essentially siding with a murderous authoritarian dictator over a former vice president of the United States? Chuck, the president's not siding with that. I think they agree in their assessment of former vice president Joe Biden. Reporter: But even Republican allies in the senate saying they are troubled by Kim's recent actions. I find them very disturbing and certainly wouldn't trust Kim Jong-un. I think we need to keep our eyes on North Korea. Tara, joining us from Tokyo. Joe Biden's camp is firing back at the president for his tweet? Reporter: Tom, an aide for Biden is slamming president trump for amplifying the attack. Calling the tweet erratic and unhinged. And it's rare for a president to attack a political rival on foreign soil. Tara, thank you. Back here at home, sticking

