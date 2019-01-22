Transcript for Trump moving along for State of the Union address

It is now day 32 of the government shutdown. Now beginning its second month. We have never seen this. And tonight, even though president trump was asked to postpone his state of the union with 800,000 workers not getting paid, the strong signal today that he plans to deliver it. And there is a plan B, if he's not addressing America from the capitol. ABC's Mary Bruce tonight on the hill. Reporter: President trump is making it clear tonight he's not going to let Nancy Pelosi stop him from delivering his state of the union. The white house requesting a walkthrough of the house chamber. Nancy Pelosi does not dictate to the president when he will or will not have a conversation with the American people. Reporter: But she does have the power to block him from doing it on the house floor, and if she does, sources say trump is eyeing a political rally instead. On day 32 of the shutdown, Democrats are rejecting what the president called a compromise. Let me be very clear. Open up government. Open the government. Let's talk. Reporter: The president's offer -- temporary protections for dreamers, undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. As children, in exchange for the $5.7 billion to build his border wall. But today, the supreme court undercut that plan, leaving protections for dreamers in place through October. Now 800,000 federal workers about to miss their second paycheck. In Tennessee, Jon Manley, and air traffic controller and father of seven, is driving for Uber on his days off. It doesn't come anywhere close to offsetting the salary that we're missing. Reporter: FBI agents are also looking for other work. FBI agents should not have to go work at a store stocking shelves because they can't feed their families on their government job. Reporter: Agents warn the shutdown is making us less safe. That they are unable to do undercover work without the funds to buy drugs or firearms from gang members, and that they are putting "Pervs on standby" which "Puts children in jeopardy." One agent saying, "The fear is our enemies know they can run freely." Mary, we know there will be votes in the senate this week that you'll have your eye on. But what are the chances that president trump will be on capitol hill a week from tonight, delivering his state of the union? Reporter: The president is preparing to give this speech, but the big question now is where. We are told he's preparing two versions. One that he can give here on the hill you and another if Pelosi disinvites him, that he could take on the road. David? Mary Bruce tonight. Mary, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.