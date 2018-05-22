Trump on North Korea summit: 'There is a chance it will work out'

More
The president seemed to blame China for the issues, saying the June 12 summit may not work out.
3:03 | 05/22/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump on North Korea summit: 'There is a chance it will work out'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55364496,"title":"Trump on North Korea summit: 'There is a chance it will work out'","duration":"3:03","description":"The president seemed to blame China for the issues, saying the June 12 summit may not work out. ","url":"/WNT/video/trump-north-korea-summit-chance-work-55364496","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.