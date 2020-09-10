Transcript for Trump plans to resume in-person events at White House

25 days until election day. More than 5 million Americans have voted already. The president still fighting the virus. He revealed he'll hold his first in-person event at the white house tomorrow. With little word tonight from his doctor on his condition. Here's Mary Bruce. Reporter: Just one week after he was hospitalized, and with questions swirling about whether he could still be contagious, president trump tonight is planning to resume in-person events. I feel better now than I did two weeks ago. It's crazy, and I recovered immediately, almost immediately. Reporter: Though the president insists he's no longer taking medication, doctors tonight haven't answered questions about his condition and that powerful steroid he was taking that could mask symptoms of the virus. The president, back in the west wing today, at first said he would travel to Florida Saturday for a rally. But now planning to speak from the balcony to supporters on the south lawn of the white house. It was just today Dr. Anthony Fauci labeled one of trump's last big white house events a superspreader. We had a superspreader event in the white house. And it was in a situation where people were crowded together and not wearing masks. So the data speaks for themselves. Reporter: At least 34 people in the white house orbit have now tested positive. Trump spent two hours on the radio today with rush Limbaugh, acknowledging last week he was not in great shape. I might not have recovered at all from covid. Reporter: But now he insists he's cured, thanks to the experimental antibody treatment trump received. A treatment only given to about ten people outside clinical trails. I can tell you, it's a cure. And I'm talking to you today because of it. And, you know, because I think I uld have been a bad -- I could have been a bad victim. Reporter: Dr, Fauci pushing back, saying one case does not mean the antibody treatment is a miracle. I think it's a reasonably good chance that the antibody that he received, the regeneron antibody, made a significant difference in a positive way in his course. When you have only one, you can't make the determination that that's a cure. Reporter: His doctor saying in a statement the president is devoid of any indications to suggest progression of illness, adding, I fully anticipate the president's safe return to public engagements. But in reality we know very little about his true medical condition. His doctor hasn't taken questions since Monday, and the white house is refusing to say when trump last tested negative, which would help the American people know where the president is in the course of the virus. In an interview overnight, trump heard clearing his throat. Absentee is okay -- because absentee ballots -- Reporter: Today with Limbaugh, no coughing. His opponent tonight criticizing his behavior. His reckless personal conduct since his diagnosis, the destabilizing effect it's having in our government is unconscionable. He didn't take the necessary precautions to protect himself or others. And the longer Donald Trump is president, the more reckless he gets. All right, it's been quite a week in this campaign. Let's get right to Mary Bruce with us live tonight. Mary, we know millions of Americans are waiting to learn if they're going to give anymore help amid this stimulus debate. The president said earlier this week, no deal until after the election, until he wins, he said. Then he said he was open to negotiations. Bottom line tonight, where does this stand? Reporter: There has been major whiplash from the president on this. Earlier in the week, he did say there will be no deal until after the election, but today he changed his tune, saying he wanted both sides to go big. The reality here, there is no compromise in sight. Today Mitch Mcconnell said it is unlikely there will be a deal before the election, meaning millions of Americans hoping for relief from Washington are going to have to wait. David. They have been waiting and waiting and will wait longer. Next week, the big presidential debate officially called off we reported on this last night. Instead Joe Biden will be here answering questions in our town hall. Any word what the president has planned instead? Reporter: We just learned the president will be doing a separate town hall instead Thursday night, and trump plans to do an in-person event every single day next week. Busy week ahead. Mary Bruce. That town hall on ABC, Mary, you'll be right here with us all. The news continues and fears

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.