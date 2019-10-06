Trump points to big, secret announcement in deal with Mexico

More
The deal seems to be made up of measures Mexico agreed to months ago and its foreign minister said there was no secret agreement beyond what was already known.
1:47 | 06/10/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump points to big, secret announcement in deal with Mexico

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:47","description":"The deal seems to be made up of measures Mexico agreed to months ago and its foreign minister said there was no secret agreement beyond what was already known.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"63617080","title":"Trump points to big, secret announcement in deal with Mexico","url":"/WNT/video/trump-points-big-secret-announcement-deal-mexico-63617080"}