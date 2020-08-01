Trump yet to respond to Iran attack

More
The president has been briefed and is meeting with advisers, but White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said he would not make a statement Tuesday night.
3:25 | 01/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump yet to respond to Iran attack

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:25","description":"The president has been briefed and is meeting with advisers, but White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said he would not make a statement Tuesday night.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68129149","title":"Trump yet to respond to Iran attack","url":"/WNT/video/trump-respond-iran-attack-68129149"}