Trump seems to reverse plan to disband COVID-19 task force

A day after saying the task force would disband in the coming weeks, Trump said he had gotten “calls” and said, “I think it’d be better to keep it going.”
2:11 | 05/07/20

Transcript for Trump seems to reverse plan to disband COVID-19 task force

