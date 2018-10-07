Transcript for Trump scolds allies before heading to the NATO summit

President trump isn Europe tonight, preparing for that ntentious meeting with ama's chief lies. He and the first ladye arrived in Brussels. En during their flight there, the president was lding out angry tweets, blasting some American all W saying that meeting with the Russian president might beasier. ABC's senior foreign rrespondenian Pannell reporting frelgium tonht. Reporter: Today, president trump on the move O offensive, attnghe very people he's off to meet. Nato has not treated us fairly, but I think we'll wo something ou we payar too much and they pay too little. Reporter: Even a mileigh on air force one, the attack on America's allies didlet up. The president tweeting -- "Many countries in nato which we are expected to defend are not Hort of their cut commitment but are also made. Nato countries are are not spending the amounts agreed their own defense. But president's persis claim they owe the U.S. Money is false. I'le nato and ioing to tell nato, you got to start paying your bills. E United States ot going E of everyin sharplfferent when he spoke of his upcoming meg with Vladimir Putin. I have nato, I have the uk, which somewhat turmoil a I have Putin. Frankly, Putin may be the easiest of them all. Who would think? Reporter: American intelligence agencies say Putin interfered in the 2016ction, Bue president still doesn't seem to accept that. Mr. Prest, would Y say Vladimir Putin is a friend or a foe? I really can't say right now. As far as I'm concerned a mpetitor. He's a competitor. Reporter: Today, from T presents of the European sel, a STE warning. Dear America, appreciate your allies R L, you don't have that many. And Ian Pannell joins us tonight from Brussels. And Ian, former Texas senator Kailey Hutchison is the current U.S. Ambassador to . In brussels,te were pressing her on the president's comments, asking her why would a meeting with president Putin B easier than meeting with U. Allies? Reporter: Yeah, areat question, David, but in a fact, there was pretty much not much of an answer. Didn't saything other than the president has aessageto give a he's going to deliveit. Meanwhile, the head of the euro C semi, doubling downnis criticism of president trump, sayinghen he meets Vladimir Putin, heeeds to the difference between a strategic friend a a strategic problem. D? Ian Pannell, thank you. A back he at home, the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.