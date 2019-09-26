Transcript for Trump slams whistleblower

David? Mary Bruce leading us off tonight, thank you. At the same time, president trump was in a closed door meeting with staff here in new York City and he was unleashing. The recording now emerging from the event with staff from the U.S. Mission to the U.N. The president compared white house officials who allegedly talked to the whistle-blower to spies. And then he said something else that reportedly shocked some in the room about what used to happen to spies. ABC's senior national correspondent Terry Moran at the Reporter: As his acting director of national intelligence testified on capitol hill, behind closed doors, president trump was venting to the staff at the U.S. Mission to the U.N. In an audio recording obtained by "The Los Angeles times," you can hear his frustration building at the whistle-blower. Basically, that person never saw the report, never saw the call. Reporter: Then, talking about the whistle-blower's sources in the white house, his thoughts turned violent. I want to know who's the person who gave the whistle-blower -- who's the person that gave the whistle-blower the information? Because that's close to a spy. You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart? Right? The spies and treason, we used to handle it a little differently than we do now. Reporter: In the old days, spies and traitors were put to death. Later, returning to Washington, trump talked again about today's hearing, deploying a familiar phrase. I just watched a little bit of this on television. It's a disgrace to our country. It's another witch hunt. Here we go again. Reporter: But then this -- a wish and maybe a strategy, to derail the whole impeachment inquiry. There should be a way of stopping it, maybe legally through the courts, but they're going to tie up our country. Terry Moran live at the white house again tonight. And Terry, you heard the president there making that suggestion late today that he might turn to the courts to stop this impeachment proceeding. What is he talking about? Can he do that? Reporter: Well, David, he can't stop it in the courts, that's a battle he'll have to fight in congress, but he can slow it down or even San toj it in the courts, claiming executive privilege to stop his aides from testifying or preventing documents from being the white house now gearing up, staffing up, for a long legal and political battle ahead. This coming so suddenly after the people here, including the president, thought they'd put the threat of impeachment behind them. David? Terry Moran, thank you. And one more note on this tonight, because there is a mystery now. Who in the white house was alarmed by this, who spoke to the whistle-blower? What did William Barr know, if anything, at the justice department? And now tonight, this reaches the state department, too. Because in the whistle-blower's report, he writes of milt pl U.S. Officials who were deeply concerned by what the president's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, was doing. He was circumventing the national security process to engage with Ukrainian officials. So, I want to bring in Martha Raddatz, because Martha, secretary of state Mike Pompeo was asked today, did the state department instruct Rudy Giuliani on what to do, and is Pompeo certain there were not any inproprieties in the state department? Each of the actions that were undertaken by state department officials was entirely appropriate. Martha, the secretary said he hadn't fully real the whistle-blower's report, it's now public, we all have it, but he knows of nothing done wrong at the state department? Reporter: Well, David, that is what Pompeo is saying, but the whistle-blower says state department officials, including two ambassadors, had spoken with Giuliani in an attempt to, quote, con tame the damage to U.S. National security and that those officials met with the new Ukrainian administration to, quote, help Ukrainian leaders understand differing messages they were receiving from official U.S. Channels on the one hand and from Mr. Giuliani on the other. And David, tonight, in a new interview with the atlantic, Rudy Giuliani is saying, "It is impossible that the whistle-blower is a hero and I'm not and I will be the hero when this is over." David? Martha Raddatz. Rtha, Terry and Mary, thank you. In the meantime, the other

