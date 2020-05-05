Transcript for Trump speaks on decision to reopen US amid pandemic

election becomes a referendum on his handling. He said I am, and I'm not. And Cecilia Vega, the president, you heard there acknowledging the potential cost in lives as he tries to reopen the country. That was significant. Reporter: This is a pretty striking admission. He says they're still going to move ahead with reopening the country, but there will indeed be lives lost. He's called this is most difficult decision of his presidency. When to make this decision and how to make it of when to reopen the country. But his administration and the president himself are laser-focused on the economy right now. At the same time, he has left this decision up to the governors. The onus is on the states and governors, and that's exactly where the white house wants this. And the president's team confirming to us that the coronavirus task force that we've all become familiar with, the scientists behind him, even in the middle of the crisis, could be winding down? Reporter: Yes, the president says doctors will still be involved. But it seems the task force is winding down, with the vice president, and doctors birx and Fauci. A striking development. Cecilia, thank you.

