Transcript for Trump to spend 3rd night at Walter Reed Medical Center

We begin with president trump receiving treatment for covid-19, ready for a third night at the Walter reed medical center. Moments ago, president trump surprising people outside the hospital. Wearing a mask, flashing two thumbs up as the motorcade passed. And saying he has learned a lot about the virus. Describing his experience this way. I learned it by really going to school. Adding, I get it. Today, his team of doctors led by Dr. Sean Conley saying he is doing very well, and he could be ready for discharge as early as tomorrow. As pressed on why he withheld information yesterday. Now acknowledging the president's oxygen levels dipped twice. Saying he was trying to reflect the president's upbeat attitude. Mark meadows adding to yesterday's confusion, telling reporters the president's vital signs over the past 24 hours had been very concerning. And many tonight taking a closer look at this image right here. Just over one week ago in the rose garden, as president trump announced judge Amy coney Barrett for the supreme court. Most without masks. At least eight people there now positive. There are questions about when the president contracted the virus, how long he's been contagious. Rachel Scott leads our coverage from outside Walter reed. Reporter: Tonight, in a surprise move, the president taking his motorcade outside Walter reed medical center. You can see him in a mask waving to supporters. In a video, saying he's learned a lot about the virus during his experience at the hospital. This is the real school. Not the let's read the book school. I get it, I understand it. It's a very interesting thing, I'm going to be letting you know about it. Reporter: The doctor responsible for the president's health walking up to the microphones to give an update on his patient, and update his own statements. Dr. Sean Conley explaining why he intentionally withheld information from the American people, saying he didn't want to raise alarm. I was trying to reflect the -- the upbeat attitude that the team, the president, that his course of illness has had. I didn't want to give any -- any information that might steer the course of illness in another direction. And in doing so, you know, it came off that we were trying to hide something, which wasn't necessarily true, and so there you have it. Reporter: The white house releasing these images -- the president out of bed and a behind a desk at Walter reed medical center, saying he continues to improve. But the mixed messages from physicians and the administration raise questions about the true nature of his condition. Today, Conley telling reporters he did administer oxygen to the president at the white house on Friday for about an hour after his blood oxygen dropped and he had a high fever. Sources tell us trump had trouble breathing. I was concerned for possible rapid progression of the illness. I recommended the president -- we try some supplemental oxygen, see how he would respond. Reporter: That admission coming after he made false statements while evading repeated questions just 24 hours earlier. Yesterday and today he was not on oxygen. Thursday, no oxygen. None at this moment. Yeah, and yesterday with the team, while we were all here, he was not on oxygen. Reporter: Conley has already backtracked on the timing of the president's diagnosis. And adding to the confusion, minutes after he delivered a rosy assessment of trump's condition -- We remain cautiously optimistic, but he is doing great. Reporter: White house chief of staff mark meadows warned trump's vitals "Over the last 24 hours were very concerning," cautioning, "The next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care." Reiterating those comments last night on Fox News. Yesterday morning we were -- we were real concerned with that. You know, he had a fever and his blood oxygen level had dropped rapidly. Reporter: Today reporters asked whose statements should we believe -- the president's physician or the white house chief of staff? Seen rubbing his head during the briefing. I think his statement was misconstrued. What he meant was that 24 hours ago, when he and I were checking on the president, that there was that momentary episode of a high fever and that temporary drop in the saturation. Reporter: Hours later, the president, irritated with meadows, sought to reassure the American people himself. I came here, wasn't feeling so well. I feel much better now. You don't know, over the next period of a few days, I guess that's the real test, so we'll be seeing what happens over those next couple of days. Reporter: Doctors say the president is continuing with remdesivir, an anti-viral treatment, and has begun a steroid after his blood oxygen levels dipped a second time. Yesterday, there was another episode where he dropped down -- he doesn't ever feel short of breath. We watched it, and it returned back up. Reporter: Tonight, it's still unclear just how many people connected to the president have been exposed to the virus. His close aide hope hicks tested positive on Thursday. Despite having close contact with hicks all week, that day the president traveled to bedminster for a campaign fund-raiser, meeting with about 100 supporters like Charlie kolean, who told ABC news he got tested after the campaign reached out to him Friday. I was surprised to hear that the president did have coronavirus, given how healthy he sounded at that event. Reporter: He tested negative. But after the news of the president's own positive test broke just before 1:00 A.M. On Friday, the list of others infected seemed to grow by the hour. Three more people tested positive for the virus. Hope hicks has tested positive for covid-19. Three senate Republicans have now tested positive for the coronavirus. Reporter: Today, word the president's personal assistant and body man Nick Luna, seen next to hicks boarding air force one without a mask Wednesday, is we still don't know how long the president has been contagious or when he contracted the virus. And health experts fear last week's celebration of supreme court nominee judge Amy coney Barrett may have been a superspreader event. At a reception inside the white house that day, guests maskless and close together. The same was true outside when the president introduced Barrett. Several in the audience would later test positive, including senator Thom Tillis, senator Mike Lee, kellyanne Conway, the first lady, the president of the university of notre dame. And former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, spotted here hugging other attendees. Christie was also at the white house on Monday, part of the team prepping the president for Tuesday's debate in Cleveland. No one was wearing masks in the room when we were prepping the president during that period of time. Reporter: Now five of the nine there are positive. Christie, an ABC news contributor, revealing overnight due to a history of asthma, he checked himself into a hospital as a precautionary measure and is experiencing mild symptoms. As we wish the governor a speedy recovery, Rachel is outside Walter reed. There were a lot of developments today. We saw the president waving to supporters. His doctors say he's improving. And if all goes well, they say he could be released as early as tomorrow? Reporter: The president's medical team says he could be back at the white house as early as tomorrow. And will continue his treatment there. Tom? Rachel, thank you. Of course, so many Americans concerned about the president's condition. Let's get right to Dr. Jen Ashton. We just saw the president there waving to supporters. The president's medical team staying positive and we hope indeed he is recovering. But we've been covering this virus long enough to know, one of the strangest aspects of covid-19, it can almost trick a patient into thinking they're recovering, and then strike even harder. Certainly that drive-by was a surprise. But yes, this virus has shown it's mysterious. The symptoms come and go. It can wax and wane. That's why in medicine we're so reluctant to make a long term or even short term prognosis about a patient's future. But one development that stood out to me, the decision to add dexamethasone to the patient's treatment regimen, this is the only drug that has shown a survival benefit in clinical trials. But it also indicates that the president's disease is not being considered mild. Dr. Jen, thank you. We do move on to the

