Trump threatens retaliatory 200% tariffs on EU, escalating a global trade war

As President Donald Trump's trade war escalates, the Dow Jones plunged more than 500 points and, for the first time in two years, the S&P 500 was down 10% from its recent peak at closing Thursday.

March 13, 2025

