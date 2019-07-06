Transcript for Trump tweets about possibly making border deal with Mexico

President trump says he is moving forward on tariffs on imports from Mexico set to kick in Monday. Both sides scrambling to head them off. President trump leaving for his trip to Europe saying there is a good deal think will fail. They fail what will it mean for your budget? Here is ABC's Jonathan Karl. Reporter: On his way back to Washington today, president trump tweeted there's a good chance he'll make a deal with Mexico that would secure the border. Mexican officials have been in Washington negotiating for three straight days. They have offered to send 6,000 Mexican troops to their border with Guatemala to help stop the flow of migrants bound for the United States. Progress, but no deal yet, and without one the president vows that on Monday he will impose new taxing on all products that go across the border. Well, there is not much support in my conference for tariffs, that's for sure. I'm afraid it might endanger some American jobs. Let's hope this doesn't happen. What they are doing is they are hurting the deal. They should be saying, we're with the president. We'll do whatever he wants to do and Mexico would fold like an umbrella. And now I have these people, and I'm saying there are some Republicans, too, they should be ashamed of themselves. Reporter: If the tariffs go into effect, expect prices to quickly go up on everything from washing machines to avocados. And because so many auto parts come from Mexico, the cost of a new car could ultimately increase by about $1,300. But the president is undeterred. Last month, illegal border crossing reached their highest level in over a decades. Jon Karl from the white house. The government releasing a troubles jobs report. The numbers show that only 70,000 jobs were out in the economy, and his tor it rate, 3.6% big jobs growth in previous months. A risky time to impose new tariffs. Jonathan Karl, thank you. And the race for 2020. Joe Biden with a major u-turn on

