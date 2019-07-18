Transcript for Trump: US ship brought down Iran drone that ignored calls to stand down

President trump revealing late today that an American warship "The uss boxer" has drois a drone. Martha Raddatz has more. Reporter: The uss boxer, an amphibious assault ship was transiting through the strait of hormuz, a vital oil passageway, when the president says an Iranian drone approached the boxer, coming within just a 1,000 yards. The boxer took defense action against the drone which had closed into a very, very near distance, ignoring multiple calls to stand down and was threatening the safety of the ship and the ship's crew. Reporter: The drone was not shot down. The Marines brought it down with counterdrone jamming equipment. It was less than a month ago, that Iran shot down a far more sophisticated and expensive, U.S. Dne. And today, just before that Iranian drone was destroyed, Iranian state TV says its revolutionary guard forces seized a foreign tanker and its crew, accusing them of smuggling fuel. Martha is live in the Washington bureau. Any reaction from Iran? Reporter: David, the reaction from Iran is muted. The foreign minister says he has no information about losing a drone but said that the persian gulf is off Iran's coast, implying the U.S. Should stay out of the neighborhood.

