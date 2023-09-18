Trump wrote to-do lists on the backs of classified documents: Sources

A former assistant to President Donald Trump told investigators that he wrote lists for her on the backs of White House classified documents, according to sources familiar with her statements.

September 18, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live