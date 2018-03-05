Twitter urges 330M users to change their passwords immediately More The social media platform said it found an internal bug that reveals passwords to employees. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Twitter urges 330M users to change their passwords immediately This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Twitter users hilariously weigh in on the struggles of 'adulting'

Now Playing: Vice President Mike Pence swears in Richard Grenell as Ambassador to Germany

Now Playing: 9 police officers recovering from injuries after suspicious blast sparks blaze

Now Playing: Police officer under probe after video appears to show him kicking suspect

Now Playing: 9 members of the Puerto Rican National Guard killed in cargo plane crash

Now Playing: Mother of stolen baby testifies in trial against accused kidnapper

Now Playing: Heart transplant survivor meets donor's parents for the first time

Now Playing: 11 million people at risk in fourth day of dangerous storms

Now Playing: Trump says he reimbursed his personal lawyer for money paid to porn star

Now Playing: Investigators were tracking phone calls by Trump lawyer before raid: Sources

Now Playing: 1 person fatally shot during fight at Nashville mall: Police

Now Playing: Twitter urges 330M users to change their passwords immediately

Now Playing: At least 8 cars damaged in parking-deck collapse

Now Playing: 'Golden State Killer' survivor was 13 when attacked

Now Playing: 'Golden State Killer' survivor recalls learning of suspect's arrest

Now Playing: Daughter seeking Trump pardon for mother says Kim Kardashian West spoke to WH

Now Playing: Striking Arizona teachers win 20 percent raise, end walkout

Now Playing: Driver in crash that killed Broadway actress' children charged

Now Playing: Miami cop allegedly kicks restrained man in the head during arrest

Now Playing: 'Golden State Killer' case: Lead investigator on how killer adapted his methods Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54923681,"title":"Twitter urges 330M users to change their passwords immediately","duration":"0:15","description":"The social media platform said it found an internal bug that reveals passwords to employees. ","url":"/WNT/video/twitter-urges-330m-users-change-passwords-immediately-54923681","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}