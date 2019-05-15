Uber rolls out 'Quiet Mode'

The ride-share giant introduced a new feature that allows user to select a silent ride. The feature is only available for Uber Black, and Uber Black SUV rides.
0:14 | 05/15/19

Tonight who brewers rolling out a new feature they call it the quiet mode the ride share giant will now allow users to select a silent ride to get the driver not to talk to you. The app option doesn't cost any extra but you do have to upgrade the vehicle that you're using.

