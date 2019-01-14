UCLA gymnast's entertaining floor routine

Katelyn Ohashi's smile never faded as she flipped and did splits to the music of Michael Jackson and Tina Turner.
1:17 | 01/14/19

Transcript for UCLA gymnast's entertaining floor routine

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

