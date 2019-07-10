Transcript for UK calls US over diplomat’s wife allegedly involved in deadly crash

We turn now to the outrage in the uk tonight over an American diplomat who authorities say killed a teenager on a motorcycle while she was driving on the wrong side of the road. Here's ABC's senior foreign correspondent Ian Pannell now. Reporter: Tonight, growing anger in Britain over the fatal car crash that killed 19-year-old Harry Dunn, after the wife of a U.S. Diplomat suspected of being involved fled the country. Now claiming diplomatic immunity. We're just utterly broken inside and out. Reporter: The woman driving in the wrong direction. Police say the 42-year-old suspect initially cooperated, telling police she had no plans to leave the U.K. But when British officers were planning to make an arrest, the woman was gone. British prime minister, Boris Johnson, saying he will take his case to the white house. Going as far as publicly naming the woman. I hope that Anne sacoolas will come back and will engage properly with the processes of laws that are carried out in this country. Reporter: The American embassy in London expressing their "Deepest sympathies" but saying, cases like this "Are considered carefully," insisting "Immunity is rarely waived." I don't know how she's living with herself doing this. How can you just be like that? Just get on the plane and go. How can she be allowed to? Reporter: Tonight, the British foreign secretary calling the U.S. Secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, urging them to reconsider. But so far, the U.S. State department showing no sign of budging. David? Ian, thank you. There is still much more

