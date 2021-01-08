Transcript for UK set to welcome American tourists

Starting tomorrow in the uk, fully vaccinated Americans will not have to quarantine upon arrival. That's certainly welcome news for many businesses across the pond. Julia Macfarlane reports from London. Reporter: Tonight, the countdown to freer travel to the uk is under way. We are very excited to see the American tourists coming back to London. It has been a long time, and we've missed you guys. Reporter: In just hours, the uk will lift restrictions that required Americans and Europeans traveling there to quarantine for ten days after arriving. You still need to show proof you've been fully vaccinated with either a U.S. Or a european-approved shot at least 14 days before arrival. And you still need to pass a covid test before departure and shortly after arrival in England. Life has come back. Reporter: But the move is being cheered on by airlines and businesses that rely on travel, and the businesses that need tourists to survive, from souvenir shops to taxi drivers. It's great for our industry. Reporter: For now, instead of exponentially soaring, Britain's delta variant cases appear to be slowly falling, and deaths are barely a fraction of what they were back in January's second wave. But despite that, the U.S. Is still advising Americans against traveling here, citing at least in part concerns over the delta variant. Linsey? Julia, thank you.

