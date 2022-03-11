Ukrainian girl who sang in bomb shelter raises money for relief efforts

Amelia, a 7-year-old from Ukraine, went viral after a video showed her singing “Let It Go” in a bomb shelter. Over the weekend, she sang the Ukrainian national anthem for a relief concert in Poland.

