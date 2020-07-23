Transcript for Unemployment claims rise amid questions over benefits

And also this evening, all eyes on Washington for something else, as millions of Americans wait to learn if that $600 supplement that helped from the federal government will continue. For many, it ends this week, unless congress acts. And tonight, the new numbers here. 1.4 million workers claiming benefits for the first time last week. ABC's chief economics correspondent Rebecca Jarvis on the benefits and where this stands tonight. Reporter: Tonight, with 25 states and Puerto Rico either pausing or reversing reopening plans, the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment increasing for the first time after 15 weeks. 1 in 5 workers, roughly 30 million people, now collecting those benefits. And for many, this weekend will be the last time they receive that extra weekly $600 from the federal government, unless congress acts. Hi, we're the stegangas. I'm Scott. I'm Tracey. And I'm Melle. Reporter: The family relying on food banks since Scott lost his job in March. We're doing okay, only because we have the extra money coming in from the government. Yeah. What do we do now, like, we were hoping that the other package would have been passed. Reporter: Democrats want to extend those $600 payments until January, but Republicans, who believe the enhanced benefit might discourage people from returning to work, want to replace 70% of a worker's wages before they were laid off. If you were making $300, you're not going to get $600 this time and that's fair. People understand that. Reporter: Since the pandemic hit, cash-strapped Americans have fallen behind on more than 100 million loans. If the relief program isn't extended, some grace periods for paying those bills may expire. Economists sounding the alarm. We are anticipating that 20% of all renters will be evicted by September 30th if nothing is done. Reporter: And David, both sides of congress digging in tonight. Republicans hope to unveil a full proposal on Monday. Democrats would like to see more aid for struggling local and state governments, but time is running out. Once these benefits expire, it will be much more difficult to get a new program back up and running quickly. David? Millions of Americans watching this tonight. All right, Rebecca, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.