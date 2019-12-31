Upper Midwest reeling amid whiteout, blizzard conditions

More
In the Northeast, there were multiple crashes on an icy stretch of Interstate 95, causing backups for miles.
3:41 | 12/31/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Upper Midwest reeling amid whiteout, blizzard conditions

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:41","description":"In the Northeast, there were multiple crashes on an icy stretch of Interstate 95, causing backups for miles.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67990992","title":"Upper Midwest reeling amid whiteout, blizzard conditions","url":"/WNT/video/upper-midwest-reeling-amid-whiteout-blizzard-conditions-67990992"}