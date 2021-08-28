Urgency grows to evacuate Americans, allies before deadline

More
President Joe Biden was warned on Friday by his national security team that another terror attack in Kabul is likely and the next few days will be “dangerous” as the Aug. 31 deadline approaches.
6:47 | 08/28/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Urgency grows to evacuate Americans, allies before deadline

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:47","description":"President Joe Biden was warned on Friday by his national security team that another terror attack in Kabul is likely and the next few days will be “dangerous” as the Aug. 31 deadline approaches.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79688817","title":"Urgency grows to evacuate Americans, allies before deadline","url":"/WNT/video/urgency-grows-evacuate-americans-allies-deadline-79688817"}