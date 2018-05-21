Urgent manhunt for 2 escaped inmates charged with murder

More
The two inmates are accused of overpowering a corrections officer in South Carolina.
0:12 | 05/21/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Urgent manhunt for 2 escaped inmates charged with murder

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55339164,"title":"Urgent manhunt for 2 escaped inmates charged with murder","duration":"0:12","description":"The two inmates are accused of overpowering a corrections officer in South Carolina. ","url":"/WNT/video/urgent-manhunt-escaped-inmates-charged-murder-55339164","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.