Transcript for Urgent manhunt underway after Texas State trooper ambushed

on a Texas state trooper. Police identifying the suspect as 36-year-old dearthur prisonson. Authorities say trooper Chad walker pulled over to help a disabled vehicle when Pinson got out of the car and opened fire. The trooper remains in critical condition. Pinson should be considered armed and dangerous. Next, the governor of two states are moving forward with restrictions on transgender athletes. Tennessee governor bill Lee signing a law that will require students statewide to compete in school sports according to their sex at birth. Arkansas also approving a measure that bans transgender women and girls from joining a girl's team from elementary to the college level. At least 20 other states are considering similar legislation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.