Urgent search for gunman who opened fire on deputy during Labor Day

More
Authorities say body camera video shows Georgia man Dalton Potter shooting at a deputy after being pulled over for driving a stolen trailer where police allegedly found explosives.
0:13 | 09/09/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Urgent search for gunman who opened fire on deputy during Labor Day

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:13","description":"Authorities say body camera video shows Georgia man Dalton Potter shooting at a deputy after being pulled over for driving a stolen trailer where police allegedly found explosives.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"72913531","title":"Urgent search for gunman who opened fire on deputy during Labor Day ","url":"/WNT/video/urgent-search-gunman-opened-fire-deputy-labor-day-72913531"}